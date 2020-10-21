Earnings results for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

NETGEAR last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NETGEAR has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. NETGEAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NETGEAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.31%. The high price target for NTGR is $45.00 and the low price target for NTGR is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NETGEAR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, NETGEAR has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $35.79. NETGEAR has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR does not currently pay a dividend. NETGEAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

In the past three months, NETGEAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,984,440.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by insiders. 97.89% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR



Earnings for NETGEAR are expected to grow by 26.03% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 81.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 81.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.37. NETGEAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here