Earnings results for NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

NetScout Systems last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.0. NetScout Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NetScout Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.21%. The high price target for NTCT is $28.00 and the low price target for NTCT is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NetScout Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, NetScout Systems has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $21.12. NetScout Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems does not currently pay a dividend. NetScout Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

In the past three months, NetScout Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $273,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.36% of the stock of NetScout Systems is held by insiders. 97.36% of the stock of NetScout Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT



Earnings for NetScout Systems are expected to grow by 11.01% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of NetScout Systems is 176.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of NetScout Systems is 176.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.89. NetScout Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here