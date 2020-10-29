Earnings results for NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NetSTREIT Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NetSTREIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.31%. The high price target for NTST is $23.00 and the low price target for NTST is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NetSTREIT pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NetSTREIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, NetSTREIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that NetSTREIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

In the past three months, NetSTREIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST



Earnings for NetSTREIT are expected to grow by 74.60% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $1.10 per share. NetSTREIT has a PEG Ratio of 0.95. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

