Earnings results for NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.4.
NeuroMetrix last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $1.36 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeuroMetrix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
Dividend Strength: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix does not currently pay a dividend. NeuroMetrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
In the past three months, NeuroMetrix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of NeuroMetrix is held by insiders. Only 1.11% of the stock of NeuroMetrix is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO
NeuroMetrix has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
