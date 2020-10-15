Earnings results for Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.4.

Neurometrix last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.36 million during the quarter. Neurometrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Neurometrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neurometrix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.40%. The high price target for NURO is $5.00 and the low price target for NURO is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neurometrix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Neurometrix has a forecasted upside of 192.4% from its current price of $1.71. Neurometrix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Neurometrix does not currently pay a dividend. Neurometrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

In the past three months, Neurometrix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Neurometrix is held by insiders. Only 1.11% of the stock of Neurometrix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO



Neurometrix has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

