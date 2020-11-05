Earnings results for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Nevro last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Nevro has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Nevro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nevro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.02%. The high price target for NVRO is $190.00 and the low price target for NVRO is $100.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nevro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.00, Nevro has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $154.77. Nevro has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro does not currently pay a dividend. Nevro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

In the past three months, Nevro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,957,779.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Nevro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO



Earnings for Nevro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.95) to ($1.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Nevro is -51.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nevro is -51.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nevro has a P/B Ratio of 22.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

