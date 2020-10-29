Earnings results for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

New Fortress Energy last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year. New Fortress Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.70%. The high price target for NFE is $45.00 and the low price target for NFE is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Fortress Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.75, New Fortress Energy has a forecasted downside of 28.7% from its current price of $44.53. New Fortress Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Fortress Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, New Fortress Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.82% next year. This indicates that New Fortress Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

In the past three months, New Fortress Energy insiders have sold 3,923.38% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $740,941.00 in company stock and sold $29,810,904.00 in company stock. 89.64% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 37.45% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE



Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -13.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -13.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Fortress Energy has a P/B Ratio of 19.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

