Earnings results for New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

New Frontier Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for New Frontier Health.

Dividend Strength: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health does not currently pay a dividend. New Frontier Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

In the past three months, New Frontier Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH



New Frontier Health has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

