Earnings results for New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.72%. The high price target for NGD is $2.00 and the low price target for NGD is $1.75. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold does not currently pay a dividend. New Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

In the past three months, New Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.68% of the stock of New Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Gold (NYSE:NGD



Earnings for New Gold are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -13.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -13.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

