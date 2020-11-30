Earnings results for New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.05%. The high price target for NJR is $38.00 and the low price target for NJR is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Jersey Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, New Jersey Resources has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $36.51. New Jersey Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Jersey Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Jersey Resources is 68.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Jersey Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.08% next year. This indicates that New Jersey Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

In the past three months, New Jersey Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by insiders. 70.34% of the stock of New Jersey Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR



Earnings for New Jersey Resources are expected to grow by 12.56% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 20.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.81. The P/E ratio of New Jersey Resources is 20.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.96. New Jersey Resources has a PEG Ratio of 2.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Jersey Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here