Earnings results for New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

New Mountain Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. New Mountain Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Mountain Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.15%. The high price target for NMFC is $14.75 and the low price target for NMFC is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Mountain Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.31, New Mountain Finance has a forecasted upside of 30.2% from its current price of $9.46. New Mountain Finance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.85%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Mountain Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of New Mountain Finance is 94.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, New Mountain Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that New Mountain Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

In the past three months, New Mountain Finance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $765,156.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.09% of the stock of New Mountain Finance is held by insiders. Only 34.02% of the stock of New Mountain Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC



Earnings for New Mountain Finance are expected to decrease by -1.64% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of New Mountain Finance is -16.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Mountain Finance is -16.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Mountain Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

