Earnings results for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm earned $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.0. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.08%. The high price target for EDU is $175.00 and the low price target for EDU is $148.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.11, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.11, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $170.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not currently pay a dividend. New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

In the past three months, New Oriental Education & Technology Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by insiders. 79.39% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU



Earnings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group are expected to grow by 54.15% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 66.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.90. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 66.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

