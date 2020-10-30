Earnings results for New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

New Senior Investment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. New Senior Investment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Senior Investment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.17%. The high price target for SNR is $9.00 and the low price target for SNR is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Senior Investment Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Senior Investment Group is 38.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Senior Investment Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.63% next year. This indicates that New Senior Investment Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

In the past three months, New Senior Investment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by insiders. 71.46% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR



Earnings for New Senior Investment Group are expected to remain at $0.64 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. New Senior Investment Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Senior Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

