Earnings results for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

New York Community Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company earned $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. New York Community Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New York Community Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.06%. The high price target for NYCB is $14.00 and the low price target for NYCB is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New York Community Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, New York Community Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 38.1% from its current price of $8.33. New York Community Bancorp has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York Community Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 88.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, New York Community Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that New York Community Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

In the past three months, New York Community Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.31% of the stock of New York Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 60.75% of the stock of New York Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB



Earnings for New York Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 15.91% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. New York Community Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. New York Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

