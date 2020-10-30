Earnings results for Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Newell Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Newell Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newell Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.87%. The high price target for NWL is $18.00 and the low price target for NWL is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newell Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.83, Newell Brands has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $16.82. Newell Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Newell Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newell Brands is 33.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Newell Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.42% next year. This indicates that Newell Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

In the past three months, Newell Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by insiders. 98.42% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL



Earnings for Newell Brands are expected to grow by 36.07% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is 6.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is 6.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.17. Newell Brands has a PEG Ratio of 3.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Newell Brands has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here