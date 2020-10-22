Earnings results for Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI)
Newgioco Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.
Newgioco Group last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $10.17 million during the quarter. Newgioco Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Newgioco Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.
Analyst Opinion on Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newgioco Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
Dividend Strength: Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI)
Newgioco Group does not currently pay a dividend. Newgioco Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI)
In the past three months, Newgioco Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Newgioco Group is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI
Newgioco Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
