NewMarket Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.06.

NewMarket last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $5.08. The company earned $410.86 million during the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. NewMarket has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

NewMarket pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NewMarket has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, NewMarket insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.94% of the stock of NewMarket is held by insiders. 56.71% of the stock of NewMarket is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 16.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. NewMarket has a P/B Ratio of 5.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

