Earnings results for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Newmont Goldcorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newmont Goldcorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.93%. The high price target for NEM is $97.00 and the low price target for NEM is $57.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Newmont Goldcorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.69, Newmont Goldcorp has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $58.65. Newmont Goldcorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newmont Goldcorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Newmont Goldcorp is 75.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Newmont Goldcorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.08% next year. This indicates that Newmont Goldcorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

In the past three months, Newmont Goldcorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,706,734.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Newmont Goldcorp is held by insiders. 79.46% of the stock of Newmont Goldcorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM



Earnings for Newmont Goldcorp are expected to grow by 81.20% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $4.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Newmont Goldcorp is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Newmont Goldcorp is 12.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.42. Newmont Goldcorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

