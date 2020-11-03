Earnings results for Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Newpark Resources last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business earned $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Newpark Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newpark Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 273.46%. The high price target for NR is $3.00 and the low price target for NR is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Newpark Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Newpark Resources has a forecasted upside of 273.5% from its current price of $0.80. Newpark Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Newpark Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

In the past three months, Newpark Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Newpark Resources is held by insiders. 83.39% of the stock of Newpark Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR



Earnings for Newpark Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Newpark Resources is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Newpark Resources is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Newpark Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here