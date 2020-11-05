Earnings results for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

News last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. News has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. News has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for News in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.78%. The high price target for NWSA is $18.00 and the low price target for NWSA is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

News has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, News has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $13.54. News has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News has a dividend yield of 1.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. News has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of News is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, News will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.51% next year. This indicates that News will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

In the past three months, News insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.73% of the stock of News is held by insiders. 62.84% of the stock of News is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of News (NASDAQ:NWSA



Earnings for News are expected to grow by 104.76% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of News is -6.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of News is -6.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. News has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here