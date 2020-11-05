Earnings results for News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

News last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. News has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. News has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on News (NASDAQ:NWS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for News.

Dividend Strength: News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. News has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: News (NASDAQ:NWS)

In the past three months, News insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.40% of the stock of News is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.44% of the stock of News is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of News (NASDAQ:NWS



The P/E ratio of News is -6.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of News is -6.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. News has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

