Earnings results for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Newtek Business Services last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. The company earned $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Newtek Business Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newtek Business Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.87%. The high price target for NEWT is $16.00 and the low price target for NEWT is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newtek Business Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Newtek Business Services has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $17.18. Newtek Business Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Newtek Business Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newtek Business Services is 99.57%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Newtek Business Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 112.08% in the coming year. This indicates that Newtek Business Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

In the past three months, Newtek Business Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,230.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by insiders. Only 14.57% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT



Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to grow by 3.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Newtek Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

