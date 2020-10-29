Earnings results for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Nexa Resources last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.61 million. Nexa Resources has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Nexa Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.78%. The high price target for NEXA is $14.00 and the low price target for NEXA is $3.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nexa Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.10, Nexa Resources has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $5.83. Nexa Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Nexa Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Nexa Resources is 88.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Nexa Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 106.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Nexa Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

In the past three months, Nexa Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.67% of the stock of Nexa Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA



Earnings for Nexa Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nexa Resources is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nexa Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here