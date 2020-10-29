Earnings results for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.98%. The high price target for ONEW is $34.00 and the low price target for ONEW is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.67, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a forecasted upside of 40.0% from its current price of $19.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance does not currently pay a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

In the past three months, NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,436,166.00 in company stock. Only 30.33% of the stock of NexPoint Real Estate Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW



Earnings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 2.41% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.40 per share.

More latest stories: here