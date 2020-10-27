Earnings results for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.88. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. NexPoint Residential Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.48%. The high price target for NXRT is $53.00 and the low price target for NXRT is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NexPoint Residential Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, NexPoint Residential Trust has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $44.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 56.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NexPoint Residential Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.52% next year. This indicates that NexPoint Residential Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

In the past three months, NexPoint Residential Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $98,736.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.60% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by insiders. 78.23% of the stock of NexPoint Residential Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT



Earnings for NexPoint Residential Trust are expected to grow by 6.73% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of NexPoint Residential Trust is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

