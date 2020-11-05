Earnings results for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Nexstar Media Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm earned $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nexstar Media Group has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Nexstar Media Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nexstar Media Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.48%. The high price target for NXST is $130.00 and the low price target for NXST is $91.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nexstar Media Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.67, Nexstar Media Group has a forecasted upside of 42.5% from its current price of $81.88. Nexstar Media Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nexstar Media Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nexstar Media Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.26% next year. This indicates that Nexstar Media Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

In the past three months, Nexstar Media Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,288,227.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Nexstar Media Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST



Earnings for Nexstar Media Group are expected to decrease by -14.67% in the coming year, from $14.38 to $12.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Nexstar Media Group is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Nexstar Media Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nexstar Media Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

