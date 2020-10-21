Earnings results for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

NextEra Energy Partners last posted its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. NextEra Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.17%. The high price target for NEP is $73.00 and the low price target for NEP is $49.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NextEra Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.58, NextEra Energy Partners has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $64.99. NextEra Energy Partners has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NextEra Energy Partners has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. Based on EPS estimates, NextEra Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.05% in the coming year. This indicates that NextEra Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

In the past three months, NextEra Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of NextEra Energy Partners is held by insiders. 82.65% of the stock of NextEra Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP



Earnings for NextEra Energy Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy Partners is -19.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy Partners is -19.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NextEra Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

