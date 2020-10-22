Earnings results for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

NextGen Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm earned $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.0. NextGen Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.74%. The high price target for NXGN is $23.00 and the low price target for NXGN is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NextGen Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.59, NextGen Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $13.95. NextGen Healthcare has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. NextGen Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

In the past three months, NextGen Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,610.00 in company stock. Only 18.70% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by insiders. 74.61% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN



Earnings for NextGen Healthcare are expected to grow by 10.17% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 155.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 155.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.73. NextGen Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 5.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NextGen Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

