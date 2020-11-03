Earnings results for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.29%. The high price target for NEX is $9.00 and the low price target for NEX is $2.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.91, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a forecasted upside of 98.3% from its current price of $1.97. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. NexTier Oilfield Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

In the past three months, NexTier Oilfield Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is held by insiders. 88.06% of the stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX



Earnings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NexTier Oilfield Solutions is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

