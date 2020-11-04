Earnings results for NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

NI last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. NI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. NI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for NI.

Dividend Strength: NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI does not currently pay a dividend. NI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

In the past three months, NI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of NI is held by insiders. Only 23.29% of the stock of NI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NI (NASDAQ:NODK



The P/E ratio of NI is 14.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of NI is 14.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. NI has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

