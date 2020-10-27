Earnings results for NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

NIC last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company earned $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NIC has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. NIC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NIC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.63%. The high price target for EGOV is $30.00 and the low price target for EGOV is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NIC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NIC is 46.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NIC will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.56% next year. This indicates that NIC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

In the past three months, NIC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,060.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of NIC is held by insiders. 88.40% of the stock of NIC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV



Earnings for NIC are expected to grow by 19.74% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of NIC is 28.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of NIC is 28.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. NIC has a P/B Ratio of 5.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

