Earnings results for Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Noah last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter. Noah has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Noah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Noah will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noah in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Noah.

Dividend Strength: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah does not currently pay a dividend. Noah does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

In the past three months, Noah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.16% of the stock of Noah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noah (NYSE:NOAH



Earnings for Noah are expected to grow by 36.67% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Noah is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.81. The P/E ratio of Noah is 17.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.65. Noah has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

