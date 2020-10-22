Earnings results for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Nokia last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company earned $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Nokia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nokia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.48%. The high price target for NOK is $6.00 and the low price target for NOK is $2.90. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nokia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.60, Nokia has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $4.28. Nokia has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Nokia does not currently pay a dividend. Nokia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nokia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Nokia is held by institutions.

Earnings for Nokia are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Nokia has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nokia has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

