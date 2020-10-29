Earnings results for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Nokia last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. Nokia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nokia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.99%. The high price target for NOK is $6.00 and the low price target for NOK is $2.90. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nokia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.90, Nokia has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $4.05. Nokia has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia does not currently pay a dividend. Nokia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

In the past three months, Nokia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Nokia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nokia (NYSE:NOK



Earnings for Nokia are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 33.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 33.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Nokia has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Nokia has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

