Earnings results for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Nomad Foods last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company earned $599 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Nomad Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.57%. The high price target for NOMD is $30.00 and the low price target for NOMD is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nomad Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.56, Nomad Foods has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $25.64. Nomad Foods has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Nomad Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

In the past three months, Nomad Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.71% of the stock of Nomad Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 9.55% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Nomad Foods is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.39. Nomad Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

