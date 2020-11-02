Earnings results for Noodles & Company (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Tenneco last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $1.37. The company earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Its revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenneco has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year. Tenneco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Noodles & Company (NYSE:TEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenneco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.10%. The high price target for TEN is $8.00 and the low price target for TEN is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenneco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.25, Tenneco has a forecasted downside of 39.1% from its current price of $8.62. Tenneco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Noodles & Company (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco does not currently pay a dividend. Tenneco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noodles & Company (NYSE:TEN)

In the past three months, Tenneco insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $270,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Tenneco is held by insiders. 66.58% of the stock of Tenneco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noodles & Company (NYSE:TEN



Earnings for Tenneco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.04) to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenneco is -0.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenneco has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

