Earnings results for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Noodles & Company last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Noodles & Company has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Noodles & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noodles & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.21%. The high price target for NDLS is $12.00 and the low price target for NDLS is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Noodles & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, Noodles & Company has a forecasted upside of 22.2% from its current price of $7.91. Noodles & Company has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company does not currently pay a dividend. Noodles & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

In the past three months, Noodles & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,264,750.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by insiders. 69.87% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS



Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -21.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -21.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Noodles & Company has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

