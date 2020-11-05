Earnings results for Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Norbord last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $421 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Norbord has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.8. Norbord has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norbord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.65%. The high price target for OSB is $58.00 and the low price target for OSB is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Norbord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.71, Norbord has a forecasted upside of 32.7% from its current price of $35.97. Norbord has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norbord has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Norbord will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.73% next year. This indicates that Norbord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

In the past three months, Norbord insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.68% of the stock of Norbord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norbord (NYSE:OSB



Earnings for Norbord are expected to decrease by -19.31% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Norbord is 299.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Norbord is 299.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. Norbord has a PEG Ratio of 0.23. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Norbord has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

