Earnings results for Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Norbord last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $421 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Norbord has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.3. Norbord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norbord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.62%. The high price target for OSB is $58.00 and the low price target for OSB is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Norbord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.71, Norbord has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $31.47. Norbord has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord pays a meaningful dividend of 2.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norbord has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Norbord will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.73% next year. This indicates that Norbord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

In the past three months, Norbord insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.68% of the stock of Norbord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norbord (NYSE:OSB



Earnings for Norbord are expected to decrease by -19.31% in the coming year, from $4.61 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Norbord is 262.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Norbord is 262.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Norbord has a PEG Ratio of 0.23. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Norbord has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

