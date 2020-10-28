Earnings results for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

Norfolk Southern last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Norfolk Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $209.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.80%. The high price target for NSC is $250.00 and the low price target for NSC is $134.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Norfolk Southern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $209.35, Norfolk Southern has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $203.64. Norfolk Southern has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norfolk Southern has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Norfolk Southern is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Norfolk Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.81% next year. This indicates that Norfolk Southern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

In the past three months, Norfolk Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $883,228.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by insiders. 66.94% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC



Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $9.00 to $10.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 25.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 25.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.03. Norfolk Southern has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Norfolk Southern has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here