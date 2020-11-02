Earnings results for North American Construction Group (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

SI-BONE last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. SI-BONE has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. SI-BONE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on North American Construction Group (NASDAQ:SIBN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SI-BONE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.81%. The high price target for SIBN is $27.00 and the low price target for SIBN is $24.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SI-BONE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, SI-BONE has a forecasted upside of 20.8% from its current price of $20.97. SI-BONE has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: North American Construction Group (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE does not currently pay a dividend. SI-BONE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: North American Construction Group (NASDAQ:SIBN)

In the past three months, SI-BONE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,009,701.00 in company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of SI-BONE is held by insiders. 66.66% of the stock of SI-BONE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of North American Construction Group (NASDAQ:SIBN



Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -12.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SI-BONE has a P/B Ratio of 8.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here