Earnings results for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

North American Construction Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business earned $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. North American Construction Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.16%. The high price target for NOA is $17.00 and the low price target for NOA is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

North American Construction Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.13, North American Construction Group has a forecasted upside of 69.2% from its current price of $8.35. North American Construction Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group has a dividend yield of 1.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. North American Construction Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of North American Construction Group is 10.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, North American Construction Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.52% next year. This indicates that North American Construction Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

In the past three months, North American Construction Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.62% of the stock of North American Construction Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA



Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 6.78% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. North American Construction Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

