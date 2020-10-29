Earnings results for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Northeast Bank last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.42. The business earned $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Northeast Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Northeast Bank has a dividend yield of 0.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northeast Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Northeast Bank is 1.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Northeast Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.22% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by insiders. 57.27% of the stock of Northeast Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 7.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Northeast Bank is 7.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37.

