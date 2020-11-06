Earnings results for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Northern Oil and Gas last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 266.09%. The high price target for NOG is $18.00 and the low price target for NOG is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northern Oil and Gas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Northern Oil and Gas has a forecasted upside of 266.1% from its current price of $3.46. Northern Oil and Gas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas does not currently pay a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

In the past three months, Northern Oil and Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Northern Oil and Gas is held by insiders. 40.94% of the stock of Northern Oil and Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG



Earnings for Northern Oil and Gas are expected to decrease by -14.94% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Oil and Gas is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Northern Oil and Gas is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Northern Oil and Gas has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

