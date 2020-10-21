Earnings results for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Northern Trust last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Northern Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.11%. The high price target for NTRS is $113.00 and the low price target for NTRS is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northern Trust has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northern Trust is 42.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northern Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.90% next year. This indicates that Northern Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

In the past three months, Northern Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by insiders. 81.03% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS



Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 3.21% in the coming year, from $5.91 to $6.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Northern Trust has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

