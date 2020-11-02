Earnings results for Northfield Bancorp (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Argo Group International last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm earned $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Argo Group International has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Argo Group International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.91%. The high price target for ARGO is $41.00 and the low price target for ARGO is $41.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Argo Group International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Argo Group International has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $35.68. Argo Group International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Argo Group International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Argo Group International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Argo Group International will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.66% next year. This indicates that Argo Group International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Argo Group International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by insiders. 90.25% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -7.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -7.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Argo Group International has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

