Earnings results for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Northfield Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Northfield Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.94%. The high price target for NFBK is $12.00 and the low price target for NFBK is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northfield Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Northfield Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $10.35. Northfield Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Northfield Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Northfield Bancorp is 56.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northfield Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.41% next year. This indicates that Northfield Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

In the past three months, Northfield Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $212,948.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.15% of the stock of Northfield Bancorp is held by insiders. 55.89% of the stock of Northfield Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK



Earnings for Northfield Bancorp are expected to grow by 14.71% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Northfield Bancorp is 12.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Northfield Bancorp is 12.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Northfield Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

