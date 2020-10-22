Earnings results for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.49.

Northrop Grumman last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has generated $21.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Northrop Grumman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $397.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.00%. The high price target for NOC is $470.00 and the low price target for NOC is $337.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northrop Grumman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $397.80, Northrop Grumman has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $308.37. Northrop Grumman has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northrop Grumman has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northrop Grumman is 27.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northrop Grumman will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.03% next year. This indicates that Northrop Grumman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

In the past three months, Northrop Grumman insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,663,892.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by insiders. 82.67% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC



Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 12.15% in the coming year, from $22.46 to $25.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 21.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 21.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.08. Northrop Grumman has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

