Earnings results for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Northwest Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Northwest Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.75%. The high price target for NWBI is $12.50 and the low price target for NWBI is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Northwest Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Northwest Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $10.24. Northwest Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Northwest Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northwest Bancshares is 72.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Northwest Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.36% in the coming year. This indicates that Northwest Bancshares may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

In the past three months, Northwest Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,656.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Northwest Bancshares is held by insiders. 64.49% of the stock of Northwest Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI



Earnings for Northwest Bancshares are expected to decrease by -1.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Northwest Bancshares is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Northwest Bancshares is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Northwest Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

