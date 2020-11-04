Earnings results for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Northwest Pipe last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Northwest Pipe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northwest Pipe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.31%. The high price target for NWPX is $33.00 and the low price target for NWPX is $33.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northwest Pipe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Northwest Pipe has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $28.13. Northwest Pipe has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe does not currently pay a dividend. Northwest Pipe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

In the past three months, Northwest Pipe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Northwest Pipe is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Northwest Pipe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX



Earnings for Northwest Pipe are expected to grow by 15.35% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Northwest Pipe is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Northwest Pipe is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. Northwest Pipe has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

